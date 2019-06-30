November 1, 1939 - June 27, 2019



"For I am already being poured out like a libation, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight; I have run the good race; I have kept the faith. From now on the crown of righteousness awaits me, which the Lord, the just judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me, but to all who have longed for his appearance. " 2 Timothy Chapter 4:6-8 Colleen was born in Spokane, Washington on November 1, 1939. She was the only child of the marriage of Margaret Bedard (Peg) and Willard Linehan. After graduation from high school, she went to college at the University of Oregon and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Colleen attended the School of Social Work at St. Louis University and graduated with a Masters Degree in Social Work in May 1965. It was there that Colleen met and married Paul A. Gore, Sr. on August 31, 1963. The couple then moved to Indiana, where Paul attended law school at the University of Notre Dame and Colleen worked as a social worker at Family & Children's Center in Mishawaka, Indiana. In 1968 the family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Colleen dedicated herself to work for the Association for Retarded Citizens and the Henderson Clinic. While raising her children, she earned a second Masters Degree in Education from Florida Atlantic University and initiated and ran the Parish Outreach Center for the Catholic community of St. Andrew. She enjoyed a long career in public education, eventually becoming the Guidance Director at Coral Springs Middle School and closed her education career as a school counselor at C.W. Flanagan High School. She was devoted to her students, peer counseling, and her work with Marriage Encounter of South Florida, pre-marital counseling for couples planning marriage in the Catholic Church, and advocacy for the Miami Archdiocese Tribunal. Colleen was a fun-loving spirit who never passed up an opportunity to travel the world with family and friends. Colleen is survived by her husband of 56 years, Paul Anthony Gore, Sr. and three children: Paul A. Gore, Jr., Timothy T. Gore, and Christine Gore Masi (Joseph). She has one grandchild, Kayden Masi. For information on a private memorial service call Paul A. Gore at 406-587-2001. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 30, 2019