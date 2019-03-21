Home

Connie Ann Kniffin, 54 of Davie, Florida passed away March 13, 2019 after bravely fighting cancer. Connie was born on Oct 1, 1964 in Miami and was a lifetime Florida resident. She is survived by her loving husband, Andrew, their sons Eric and James and Sarah and grandaughter Ilana, mother/father James and Dorothy Culpepper and sister Cindy and husband John Annis with nieces and nephews. Connie's life honored Christ with a gracious and generous spirit. She will be dearly missed.Service will be held at The Local Church, 1775 S Flamingo Road, Davie, Florida on April 6 at 10:30 am.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019
