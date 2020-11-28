Constance "Connie" (Cataudella) Caloggero, 93, of Newton, MA passed away peacefully in her home on November 23, 2020. Born in Lawrence in 1927, she was the daughter of the late Sebastiano and Josephine (Novello) Cataudella.
Connie's parents died when she was eight years old and she was raised by a large, supportive Italian family. She graduated from Lawrence High School and then married Samuel F. Caloggero in 1949. They lived in Medford for many years while Connie worked and pursued certificate degrees in business and hospital administration. She went on to work at the former Chelsea Memorial Hospital and served as the senior hospital Administrator for many years. In the 1980s, she and her husband retired and moved permanently to Hillsboro Beach in south Florida.
While in Florida, Connie built a rich and fulfilling life of service to others. In 1989, her vision to "create a sense of community" launched the Women's League of Hillsboro Beach, a philanthropic organization dedicated to fundraising for local non-profits. Over its 20 year history, they generated more than $3.4 million for charities ranging from the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital's Chapel and Oncology Wing to the N.E. Focal Point CASA, Inc. of Deerfield Beach which provides Children's, Alzheimer's, Senior and Adult services. Connie served on the Board of Directors of N.E. Focal Point, CASA, Inc for many years and founded the N.E. Focal Point, CASA Auxiliary in 1998. In addition to serving as a Commissioner of the Town of Hillsboro Beach for 13 years where she worked tirelessly to assist her community, she was also a volunteer Board member of several nonprofit health care organizations. Connie was in her element when mentoring and coaching future leaders, many of whom became lifelong friends.
As dedicated as Connie was to philanthropic activities, she was equally committed to her family and friends. She maintained close relationships with her large, extended family and regularly created opportunities to bring them together. She was a consummate hostess and chef who enjoyed preparing delicious Italian meals for those she loved. Her most cherished moments were those surrounded by her loved ones, sharing stories, laughs, good food and fine wine.
Connie was predeceased by her husband, Samuel F. Caloggero and her brother, Salvatore "Sully" Cataudella.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Caloggero and her wife Robyn Souza of Roslindale. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many loyal friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to N.E. Focal Point CASA, Inc., 227 N.W. 2nd Street, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441. A celebration of life Connie's life will be scheduled at a future date. All services were held in Massachusetts. To send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com
