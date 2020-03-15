|
|
Constance Joyce Mitchell, born Dec 10, 1932 in Henrico County, VA, joined our
Father in heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Ft.Lauderdale, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Farmer and Margaret Timberlake Farmer, two brothers James 'Jimmy' Edward, Jr. and Richard 'Buddy' David, and her sister Nancy Lee Ring. She is survived by her husband Jack, her daughter Shari, and her nephew Chris. Joyce worked for the Broward County Public School system for many years.
A memorial service will be held at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home 4061 N. Federal Hwy., Ft. Lauderdale, FL on March 20, 2020. Visitation 10:30-11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 p.m.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020