Constance Kraft
Constance "Connie" Kraft

Constance "Connie" Kraft Obituary
Kraft, Constance "Connie" passed away peacefully in Plantation, Florida. She went to be with family, angels and God in heaven at the age of 72. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gordon; her sons Michael & Gordon, Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, & cousins. Family will gather for an hour at the T.M.Ralph Plantation Funeral Home on Thursday starting at 2:00 PM. A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home. Cremation Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. 954 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
