Lucas, Constance Virginia, 88, of Davie, passed away Thursday, September 03, 2020. Connie was born and raised in Passaic, New Jersey and raised her family in Clifton, New Jersey before moving to Florida. A hardworking, fun loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved animals and supported animal rights organizations. A progressive thinker that loved to travel, watch football and write poetry. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Sadie Vizzi and her husband Robert A. Lucas. She is survived by her sons Robert (Rosalind Lucas), Paul Lucas and Frank and granddaughter Sofia Lucas. Services at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store