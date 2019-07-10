Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Sue Golden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cora Sue Golden Obituary
Cora Sue Golden, M.D., age 78, passed away on July 9, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Ohio, she recently lived in Viera, FL. She is predeceased by her husband Bruce M. Gilbert, parents Archie E. and Alice M. Golden and brother Alec E. Golden. She is survived by her sister-in-law Peggy Cromartie-Golden and nephew William (Cathy) Cromartie. Cora received her MD at the University of Louisville 1967. She passed the American Board of Otolaryngology in 1974 and practiced in Margate, FL serving at NW Regional Hospital. Donations can be made to . Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.