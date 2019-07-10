|
|
Cora Sue Golden, M.D., age 78, passed away on July 9, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Ohio, she recently lived in Viera, FL. She is predeceased by her husband Bruce M. Gilbert, parents Archie E. and Alice M. Golden and brother Alec E. Golden. She is survived by her sister-in-law Peggy Cromartie-Golden and nephew William (Cathy) Cromartie. Cora received her MD at the University of Louisville 1967. She passed the American Board of Otolaryngology in 1974 and practiced in Margate, FL serving at NW Regional Hospital. Donations can be made to . Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 10, 2019