Craig Thomas Campbell
Craig Thomas Campbell of Fort Lauderdale, Florida died August 31, 2020 at the age of 72. Born in Fort Lauderdale and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Craig spent the past ten years of his life living close to his family in Fort Lauderdale.

Craig was a proud Marine and recipient of numerous commendations from his tours of duty in Vietnam including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Combat Action Ribbon. More recently he served as an officer at the American Legion Post 180 in Fort Lauderdale.

Craig is survived by his mother Helen Cleary, and the families and friends of his brother Scott Campbell, and sister Judy Sarver. Craig's cremated remains will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at which time a service will be attended by his family. Craig will always be remembered for his love of his country, family and the Maine Corps. "Semper Fi. "

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 4, 2020.
