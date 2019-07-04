|
It is with profound sadness to announce Cynthia Wong-Klinek, of Boca Raton, passed away on July 2, 2019 after a short illness. Services will be held at The Gardens of Boca Raton this Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Cynthia was born in Los Angeles and moved to Boca Raton in 1994. She was an avid ultra marathon runner and fitness enthusiast. Cynthia was passionate about every single endeavor she pursued in her life. She is survived by her beloved husband, Evan Klinek, along with four sisters and three brothers. The family will be mourning privately.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from July 4 to July 5, 2019