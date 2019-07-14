Cynthia (Cindy) Barbara Dassler, 71, entered into eternal and peaceful rest on June 26, 2019 in Milton Florida. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and friends.



Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Edward M. Dassler Sr., her mother, Barbara M. O'Brien Dassler and her brother, Paul R. Dassler.



She is survived by her son, Jason M. Sorrells, her grandchildren, Michael Drake Ranieri and Mikayla Ranieri Sorrells, two sisters, Pamela (Tom) Kaiser and Barbara (Jim) Lau, two brothers, Edward M. (Robin) Dassler, Jr., and Peter W. Dassler, and sister-in-law Kathleen Dassler as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Her passing will also be mourned by numerous friends she has made over the past 45 years while a member of the Kingdom of Trimaris and throughout the Known World of the SCA (Society of Creative Anachronisms) while serving two reigns as Queen of Trimaris. She also served as a mentor to the Adult Literacy Program as well as the high risk youth program, made countless crocheted blankets for the Blanket the World With Love program that provides items of comfort for VA Hospitals and also provided blankets for cancer centers, dialysis centers and Native American reservations. Cindy also enjoyed making bibs for the residents of the healthcare center she lived in for the pasts 2 years. Whether it was being a Queen in the SCA or the purple haired scooter lady at the healthcare center, Cindy made many lasting friendships and extended family members wherever she went. She will be missed by all and will leave a big hole in the center of her extended family.



There will be a celebration of her life and reign as Queen of Trimaris at an SCA event in September.



In lieu of flowers, Cindy would appreciate donations be sent to the Blanket the World With Love program.