The forever beloved Cynthia Goldberg, age 88, passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2020 from natural causes. She was a few weeks shy of her 89th birthday and passed on her deceased husband's 97th birthday. Cynthia was born in 1931 in New York City and was married to Mortimer Goldberg for 55 years until his passing in 2008. Receiving her teaching degree from NY City College she rose to the highest rank to become the school Principal at the Rockland Children's Psychiatric Center in Orangeburg, NY, where she worked until retirement. Cynthia and Mort had a wonderful life together filled with friends, golf, tennis and a shared love for Tanglewood. Cynthia was a true powerhouse of strength and compassion. She had a vivacious personality, filled with wit and humor and had a community of friends that loved her dearly. She was legendary in her presence, her brilliance, kindness, and had an invigorating energy she brought to all who knew her. Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband Mort, her parents Lena and Reuben and sister Lizzie. She is survived by her two children Abbe and Ronald, her four grandchildren Eric, Alex, Tracy and Jacob, four nephews and many cousins.



