Cynthia Goldberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The forever beloved Cynthia Goldberg, age 88, passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2020 from natural causes. She was a few weeks shy of her 89th birthday and passed on her deceased husband's 97th birthday. Cynthia was born in 1931 in New York City and was married to Mortimer Goldberg for 55 years until his passing in 2008. Receiving her teaching degree from NY City College she rose to the highest rank to become the school Principal at the Rockland Children's Psychiatric Center in Orangeburg, NY, where she worked until retirement. Cynthia and Mort had a wonderful life together filled with friends, golf, tennis and a shared love for Tanglewood. Cynthia was a true powerhouse of strength and compassion. She had a vivacious personality, filled with wit and humor and had a community of friends that loved her dearly. She was legendary in her presence, her brilliance, kindness, and had an invigorating energy she brought to all who knew her. Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband Mort, her parents Lena and Reuben and sister Lizzie. She is survived by her two children Abbe and Ronald, her four grandchildren Eric, Alex, Tracy and Jacob, four nephews and many cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved