Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Burke Presbyterian Church
Cynthia Hope Pettigrew

Cynthia Hope Pettigrew Obituary
(63), Passed away peacefully at home with grace and dignity on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, after a hard, nearly yearlong battle with oral cancer. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Andrew Pettigrew III, Lt. Col, USAF (Ret.); beloved children, Lindsay Pettigrew Zenelis (George) and Dr. Avery Pettigrew; parents, Shirley and Richard Harris of Kingsport, TN; siblings, Ted Harris and Joy Hunter and many nieces and nephews. Cynthia was a graduate of King University and Villanova University. She earned a Master of Science in Church Management. Throughout Cynthia's life she held many positions; elementary school teacher, pianist, music education teacher, choir singer, and church office administrator at All Saints Espicopal Church of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Burke Presbyterian Church of Burke, VA. She loved an afternoon piece of dark chocolate and was an avid reader. Most recently, she visited New England and Canada to celebrate her 40th anniversary and was able to see Niagra Falls, the summit of Mount Washington and the sunrise on Cadillac Mountain,. A Memorial service will be held at Burke Presbyterian Church where she served and called home for 10 years on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Washington Sinfonietta for a concert that will be performed in her honor. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019
