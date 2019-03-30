|
Cyndi Macneir, 59, passed away after a long tough battle with cancer on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home in Rougemont, NC, surrounded by family. Born in Camden Co, NJ, to the late Kenneth Charles Kessler I and Jean Doris Rohm Kessler. Cyndi, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Jeff Macneir, a 76 year native resident of Fort Lauderdale; daughter, Krysti; sons, Matthew (Ashley), Michael (Jennifer), Barry; sister, Cheryl (Mike); brothers, Kenneth (Judy), Brian and Scott; grandchildren, Allison, Jacy, Mathew, Ellie, Violet and Georgia. She will meet in heaven her step son, Todd, and brother, Kevin. Cyndi was a beautiful, kind and talented woman that loved her family and friends. She also loved photography, crafting and holidays. A memorial service will be held April 13, 2019, in Rougemont, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Living Water Community Church: 1501 Riverland Rd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019