Cynthia Maureen Day Zoschnick
It is with great sadness that the family of Cynthia Zoschnick announces her sudden passing on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 44 years. Cyndi will be lovingly remembered by her sons Riley Day and Justin Zoschnick, stepdaughter Alexandria Zoschnick, her father Danni Guilday, brother Timothy Guilday, sister Danielle Farnan, and stepmother Michelle Present. Join her family for a celebration of Cyndi's life at a place she loved: Quarterdeck on Dania Pier on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in Cyndi's name.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 12, 2020.
