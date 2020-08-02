1/
Cynthia Messina
Cynthia Messina 58, of Coral Springs, FL passed away August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark J. Petratis for 23 years. Devoted daughter of Joseph and Phyllis Messina. Sister of Rene (Michael) Capusio and aunt of Joseph and Alexis Capusio. Cindy was a Funeral Director for 35 years. She currently is the manager of Kraeer-Funeral Home in Coral Springs. Cindy helped thousands of families over the years and was involved in many community organizations and charities. Cindy was a friend to everyone and we were all better for being in her life. We love you to the moon! We will never forget you. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrew Catholic Church 9950 NW 29th Street Coral Springs, FL 33065

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
