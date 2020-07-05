Cynthia Suzanne Raitano, 80, of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away after a long illness on June 28, 2020.



Born in Brooklyn, New York, Cynthia was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, and was an active member and former president of the Lincoln Alumni Association in Florida. She was a classmate of Neil Sedaka and a member of his first musical group, The Tokens.



Cynthia lived abroad in Caracas and Mexico City during her adult life but always considered Brooklyn her home. She moved to Broward County in 1980 and worked at Broward College prior to her retirement. Cynthia and her husband Tony most recently settled in Port St. Lucie and enjoyed many happy years there with their family and friends.



Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Tony; her daughter Mindy and partner Lisa; granddaughter Brenna; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and JoAnn; sister, Stacy; nieces and nephews, Amanda and Oren and Carrie and Adam; and grandnieces, Fiona, Frankie Jo and Delilah Gracie. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Billy Shikiar.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in memory of Cynthia be made to the Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation 745 Meadows Road Boca Raton 33486.



