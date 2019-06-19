Resources More Obituaries for Dale Lee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dale Edward Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dale Edward Lee



Dale Edward Lee, 79, son of Dorothy Herbert and Lannie Lamar Lee, Sr. left this world on Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. Dale was born at home in Ft. Lauderdale on December 17, 1939. He attended Southside Elementary School, Naval Air Station Junior High School, and Fort Lauderdale High School. Dale also attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and Georgia Southwestern University. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Corpsman stationed in Thule, Greenland.



Dale was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Lannie Lamar Lee, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marcia Durham Lee; his children Deborah Suzanne Lee (Harry Lambos), Dr. Daniel P. Lee (Michelle) and Kristin Lee Barclay (Bruce); grandchildren Robert Daniel Barclay, Brodie Lee Barclay, Savannah Burdick Lee and Luci Annabelle Lee; sisters JoAnn Lee Wenger and Annette Lee Abbey as well as 9 nieces and nephews.



During his career, Dale served many cities in Broward County as their Building Official, most recently as Building Official of North Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. He served as the President of the Building Officials Association of Florida and served on the Board of the Broward County League of Cities. After Hurricane Andrew, Dale helped to rewrite the South Florida Building Code.



Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. An adventurous man, Dale loved flying, scuba diving, classic cars and traveling. He and Marcia visited 6 of the 7 continents finishing their last trip together to Italy, Croatia and Spain in November. While his children were growing up, Dale served as a baseball and football coach at Holiday Park and in the Band Parent Association of Ft. Lauderdale High School. Dale and Marcia enjoyed attending their children's and grandchildren's extracurricular activities to support them and cheer them on. He loved spending time in Cape Charles, VA working on their 100-year-old Colonial home and celebrating the July 4th holiday when the whole family would come together for quality time away from everything.



Dale was a proud Flying L, Class of 1958, helping to plan class reunions for the past 45 years. He was an active member of the Church By the Sea Men's Club, Choir and Corporate Board for over 20 years. Dale had a playful sense of humor, was generous to a fault, and a friend to all. He will be deeply missed by everyone whose life he touched.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am Church By the Sea 2700 Mayan Drive Ft. Lauderdale. A reception will immediately follow in the church Social Hall. Donations may be made in memory of Dale Lee to the Church By the Sea Choir. Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 19 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries