Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
200 North Federal Highway
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 941-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Vinkemulder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Edwin Vinkemulder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Edwin Vinkemulder Obituary
Vinkemulder, Dale Edwin, 80, of Coconut Creek, FL, passed away on May 24, 2019. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Phillip and Frances Vinkemulder, he was the youngest of eight children. He served in the U.S. Army in 1961. Dale is survived by his wife, Elaine Vinkemulder; daughter, Deanna Overholser; grand-daughter, Nikki Saddler; sister in law, Lynn (Joe) Gaddy; brother in law, Ken Van Tuinen; many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 6:00pm at Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach www.kraeerpompanobeach.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now