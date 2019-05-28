|
Vinkemulder, Dale Edwin, 80, of Coconut Creek, FL, passed away on May 24, 2019. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Phillip and Frances Vinkemulder, he was the youngest of eight children. He served in the U.S. Army in 1961. Dale is survived by his wife, Elaine Vinkemulder; daughter, Deanna Overholser; grand-daughter, Nikki Saddler; sister in law, Lynn (Joe) Gaddy; brother in law, Ken Van Tuinen; many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 6:00pm at Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach www.kraeerpompanobeach.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 28, 2019