Dan Dvir died peacefully Nov. 20, 2020 in Sunrise, Fla. at the age of 80.



Dan is survived by his wife, Eti, a poet, artist and devoted wife and mother; his daughter, Norit, who along with Eti stayed by his side the last weeks of his life, ensuring he had plenty of sweet drinks and laughs; and his eldest son, Boaz, a filmmaker and dad to 3-year-old twins Aden and Ethan. Dan and Eti's middle child, son Sha'ron, died in 1984 at the age of 16.



Dan was born on Jan. 10, 1940 in Tel Aviv to Shlomo and Sarah Dubrovsky. He played semi-pro soccer in Israel during the 1960s, fought in three wars, and worked for IBM in the '70s. In 1980, he moved to NY to serve as an engineer at the UN. He had a long, successful career at major firms.



His family and friends will remember him as a deeply caring, kind, witty, sharp and humble husband, dad and grandpa. He was always ready for a joke, a delicious meal and Gators games. He loved snapping photos, digitizing the family's achievements, taking walks on the beach with his wife, and cooking family meals. He formatted his wife's poetry to ensure its eternal presence.



He was passionate about equality for everyone and always ready to give humble advice.



The family plans a private ceremony at one of Dan's favorite locations, the Fort Lauderdale beach.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Siberian Husky Rescue of Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store