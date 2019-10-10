|
Dan Woodrow Partain passed away peacefully at home on September 18, 2019. His loving wife of 50 years, Linda, was by his side.
Dan grew up in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Patterson Co-op High School and the University of Dayton. He and Linda moved to Florida in 1971, where he continued his successful forty-year career in the insurance profession. Dan loved to travel, visit friends and family and play golf. Numerous family members and friends will miss this kind, funny and loving man.
Dan is survived by his brother, Fred, and his sister, Marlene. He is predeceased by his mother, Edna Chastain Brooks, and his stepfather, Fred Brooks.
A big thank you to the Vitas staff who helped to care for Dan over his two and a half years at home. Donations could be made in his memory to Vitas at 1801 West Sample Rd., Ste 301, Deerfield Bch., FL 33064.
There will be a remembrance in Orlando on October 12. His ashes will be buried in Dayton on October 26.
