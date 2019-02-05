Dana Frances Casper, age 47, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1971 in Dallas, Texas to Jack and Susan (Corgan) Casper. Dana attended St Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Lafayette High School in St Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Drake University College of Pharmacy. In her professional life, Dana worked as a retail pharmacist. Dana enjoyed reading, baking, knitting and poetry. She was an avid dog lover and loving Aunt to her two nieces. Her infectious smile would light up any room and she was a devoted friend to all who knew her.Dana is survived by her beloved parents, Jack and Susan Casper of Kailua, Hawaii, brother, John and his wife, Kate Casper of New York City, nieces Riley and Chloe Casper and her dog, Striker.A memorial service will be held for Dana in Kailua, Hawaii, a place close to her heart. A Hui Hou.Memorial donations can be made in Dana's honor to Ehlers-Danlos Society at www.ehlersdanlos.networkforgood.com.Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary