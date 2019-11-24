|
Dana Carroll Elias, 52, passed away on November 4th, 2019. Dana was born August 15th, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio. She was the youngest of four daughters. Devoted mother to her two sons Timothy Jr. and Nicholas Elias. Beloved daughter of Jacqueline Carroll Moor, (Thomas). Cherished sister of Johanna Franco (John), Patricia Deutsch (Sherry Gans), Annmarie Lonergan (Matthew). Lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. Preceded in death by her father James Carroll. We all will miss her beauty and light that she brought into our lives. Please join us at 1:00pm on November 30th, St. Coleman's Catholic Church 1200 S. Federal Hwy. Pompano Beach, FL 33062. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul St. Coleman Conference.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019