Daniel C. Stewart III was born December 31, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA and passed away suddenly on August 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lynne, his children Lindsay Stewart (Matthew Parry), Carly Stewart (Gil Sharon), and Maxwell Stewart, his grandchildren Elle and Ori, and his mother-in-law Shirley Lechtner.
Dan was a graduate of The Lawrenceville School and Boston University. He and his wife moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1980.
Dan was a man of few words and many memes. He will forever be remembered for his "one of a kind" sense of humor, his generosity, and his love for family, friends, and his dogs. He will be terribly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to DachshundRescueSouthFlorida.com or AbandonedPetRescue.Org. Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25, from 1-3 PM at the Stewart residence.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019