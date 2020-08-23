1/1
Daniel J. Doherty
Doherty, Daniel J., passed away August 17, 2020 He was the son of the late James and Frances Doherty, passed away after a lengthy illness. He had lived in Boston for years and moved to Oakland Park about 20 years ago. He enjoyed Florida thoroughly. He is also survived by a sister, Anne Marie and a brother, Neil and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his partner of 38 years, Raymond R. Ouellette, who will miss him greatly. We would like to offer our great thanks and gratitude for the care Daniel received from the many dedicated people at Catholic Hospice Care at Holy Cross and the caring staff at Manor Pines, where Daniel spent his final few days.

Please remember the following:

Between Hello and Goodbye

Some have a lifetime, others have only a day. Love isn't something you measure that way, nothing is forever, forever is just a lie, all we have is between hello and goodbye.

Love, Ray

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

