Daniel J. Sephton, of Tamarac, FL, passed away at home on August 7, 2019. Daniel is survived by his wife, Edith, three sons, Gary, Kevin & Thomas, and four grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday August 11, from 1 PM - 3 PM & 5 PM - 7 PM at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 Northwest 4 Street Plantation, Florida 33317. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Gregory Catholic Church on Monday August 12, 10 AM. Burial to be followed at Our Lady Queen Of Heaven Cemetery. tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019