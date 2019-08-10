Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Daniel Sephton
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
Daniel J. Sephton


1929 - 2019
Daniel J. Sephton Obituary
Daniel J. Sephton, of Tamarac, FL, passed away at home on August 7, 2019. Daniel is survived by his wife, Edith, three sons, Gary, Kevin & Thomas, and four grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday August 11, from 1 PM - 3 PM & 5 PM - 7 PM at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 Northwest 4 Street Plantation, Florida 33317. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Gregory Catholic Church on Monday August 12, 10 AM. Burial to be followed at Our Lady Queen Of Heaven Cemetery. tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019
