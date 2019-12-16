|
|
11 years ago today you were suddenly taken from us. You made such an impact on so many people in the 21 years, 11 months and 15 days you lived. You were handsome, smart, loving, funny and lived each day to the fullest. My first and last thought of the day is you. My heart is still broken in a million pieces. I wish for one more phone call, one more hug and hearing your hearty laugh you were known for. I long for the day that I see you again. I promise you the biggest hug and I will never let go. Until we meet again, you will never be forgotten as I carry you and our memories in my heart. Peace Out my special Angel Son. Love you forever Mom
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 16, 2019