|
|
DANIEL L. SOURS, 66, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Wichita, KS, he spent most of his life as a Fort Lauderdale resident. He worked many years in the banking industry as an appraiser. He had recently retired and was looking forward to traveling with his fiancé, friends, and family. He thoroughly enjoyed watching and discussing football and basketball and had a special love for fishing. He was loved by many and will be missed deeply.
Survived by his sister, Virginia Myers, and his fiancé, Joanne Tetreault. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Broward County Humane Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020