|
|
Daniel Leonard, 41, of Miami, Florida, died this past Monday in his adopted hometown of Fort Myers, Florida. A home builder and kitchen designer, an avid traveler and food connoisseur, and a fiend for TV cartoons, Dan, as many friends called him, leaves in his wake memories of big dinner parties and laughs and an even bigger heart. To his family, their beloved Danny, whose generosity knew no boundary, leaves a deep sadness that his light burned too bright and too fast-and an even deeper gratitude that they got the special gift to live every day in its glow.
Twenty-five years after his father's death, Danny's spirit joins his. He is survived by his forever-devoted mother Mara; his brothers Jason and Randy; his nieces Gabriella and Miranda; his sisters-in-law Joy and Hadley; and lifelong friends from Albuquerque to Miami and from every walk of life. He adored them all with his whole heart. And we love him too, always.
Danny's family is planning a gathering to celebrate his life and spirit. They will provide more details in the near future.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019