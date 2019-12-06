|
Daniel R. McConnell, 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 30th, at home with his loving family. Born December 22, 1944, in Westfield, MA, to the late Richard McConnell and the late Florence Helen (Thompson) McConnell-Slonski. For the past 30 years, Daniel proudly worked as a restaurant manager at Lester's Diner in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He considered the owners, employees, and customers of Lester's Diner as family. He is predeceased by his grandmother Ethel Stevenson, his sister Judy Lake, and his son Michael. He is survived by his Stepmother Constance McConnell, his companion of 25 years Joan Montie of Florida and their dog Bella, his children Corey of Florida, Danielle, Ronald, Erica, their mother Mary Ann (Tallman) McConnell, granddaughters Tori, Samantha, Meaghan, Stephanie, Rebecca, and 10 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many friends and family, including his cousins Jeanne Valis, Allen R. Hill, Wayne Burke, Mary Pratt, as well as his nephew Brian Lake. Calling hours will be Saturday December 7th from 9-10:30am at Firtion-Adams Funeral Home, 76 Broad St, Westfield, MA. A mass will follow at St. Joseph's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church or a charity of your choosing. A burial will follow at a later date of the family's choosing.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2019