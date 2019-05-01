Daniel Ralph Muller Feb. 2, 1972 – April 26, 2019Daniel Muller, 47 of Royal Palm Beach, Florida passed away quietly in Jensen Beach, Florida on April 26 after a life long struggle with Crohns Disease. Pre-deceased by his loving mother Alice Lipka Muller, Faithful son of Ralph Peter (Deborah) Muller, Passionate brother of Brenda (Chris) Muller Hayes, Deborah (Jud) Muller Jones, Kevin (Jeaneen) Muller, Linda (Glenn) Muller Fenner, Kenneth (Carolina) Muller. Warm-hearted Uncle to Breanna, (Dennis), Aubrey (Bradley), Judson, Kyle, Katie, Amber, Jade, Kristina, Lauren, Joshua, Raquel, Frances, Hugo, Samuel, and Alicja. Great Uncle to Heidi and Luke Muller along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Daniel was a warm and caring individual who loved his family immensely. He was extremely close with his big sis Brenda. He had a special place in his heart for children and animals. He rescued several cats and dogs throughout his lifetime. Dan loved boating, motorcycles, real estate, and the stock market. He was a staunch Republican, earnest about investing and was very slick when it came to business. He studied at Keiser University after he graduated high school in Boca Raton, FL. His Crohns disease got the best of him. He struggled with the pain and discomfort most of his life. He missed his mother terribly and we know she is holding him in her arms at this very moment.A private family memorial will be held for Daniel at home of Ralph and Deborah Muller at a later date. Donations can be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation. https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 1 to May 5, 2019