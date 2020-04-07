|
Daniel Raymond Coleman II was born on July 3, 1983. He fell into the grip of heroin addition and unexpectedly died on March 25, 2020. Danny wanted to live. Danny would never have wanted to be defined by his addiction or mistakes. His passing has devastated his family and friends. He was deeply loved and our hearts are broken. We will forever feel the loss and emptiness. Danny was know as "Dustin" to his Mom and Dad. Danny had an awesome sense of humor, matched by his bright smile. He was kind and smart. Danny was a dedicated "gym rat" and took great pride in his ability to keep his body strong. Danny loved Samantha. He is survived by his beautiful 10 year old son and his ex-wife. He is also survived by his Mother, Father and many family members. He did not die. He is with us wherever we go. On angel wings he soars and flys free of pain. He is of the stars.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2020