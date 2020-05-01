Daniel S. Pincu passed away on April 27, 2020 from COVID-19. He was 80 years old.



Born and raised in the Northeast, Dan moved his family to Plantation, FL in the 1970s and stayed for almost 30 years. While there he owned several businesses, including the Computer Generation store, and he and his wife, Gloria, were active members of Ramat Shalom synagogue. For the last several years they lived in Asheville, NC.



A US Army veteran, small business owner, free spirit and kvetch, Dan led an active, interesting and fulfilling life. He loved to meet people and would strike up conversations with strangers wherever he went. Most important to him was his family, especially his beloved wife of 54 years.



Dan is survived by his wife Gloria; daughters Elise Delfield and Rachel Singer; grandsons Elijah and Jonah Singer; brothers Edward and Robert Pincu; and an extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy.



