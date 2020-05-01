Daniel S. Pincu
Daniel S. Pincu passed away on April 27, 2020 from COVID-19. He was 80 years old.

Born and raised in the Northeast, Dan moved his family to Plantation, FL in the 1970s and stayed for almost 30 years. While there he owned several businesses, including the Computer Generation store, and he and his wife, Gloria, were active members of Ramat Shalom synagogue. For the last several years they lived in Asheville, NC.

A US Army veteran, small business owner, free spirit and kvetch, Dan led an active, interesting and fulfilling life. He loved to meet people and would strike up conversations with strangers wherever he went. Most important to him was his family, especially his beloved wife of 54 years.

Dan is survived by his wife Gloria; daughters Elise Delfield and Rachel Singer; grandsons Elijah and Jonah Singer; brothers Edward and Robert Pincu; and an extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 1, 2020.
I enjoyed having conversations with Dan either at Symphony events or OLLI! He was a delightful soul. My heartfelt sympathies are extended to dear Gloria and the entire family. He was greatly appreciated and will be deeply missed.
Kathy Bellizio
Will miss hearing, Hi D, see I got it right. He had a crazy sense of humor and was thrilled to see flan at Onegs at CBHT. He will be greatly missed.
Dionne and Gil Kempenich
We'll always remember Dan as full of life, energetic, a fierce defender of causes he believed in, a lover of good food, a devoted husband and father, and a loving friend.
You never can know how much someone means to you until they're gone. He will be missed.
Sylvie & Bruce Martin
Elise and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. We send you our most sincere condolences and wish for you peace and comfort.
Deanna and Pete Evans
I miss you already!!!
Ted Zoller
Your warm, welcoming, gentle spirit embraced our family and enriched our lives from the moment we met you and Gloria. Knowing you gives meaning and purpose to all of this mishegas. You lived with heart, and we are all better people because of you.
Ilene, Tino, Hannah & Carmen Procida
I miss him already! He and I had many discussions about his upcoming back surgery last year. He recovered and led a happy year. I still picture him sitting in the audience (I know just where he and Gloria always sat)of all of my Israeli Film Series every month. Such a loss for Asheville
Barbara Weitz
So sorry for the Pincu family loss. Dan was always full of positive energy and light, wherever we were with him.
Vivian Ellner
Vivian Ellner
This is a great loss to JSCA, to OLLI, and to all who had the pleasure of knowing Dan. I will remember his cheerful greeting every time we met, and his eagerness to sing at JSCA services and holiday celebrations.
My deepest sympathy to Gloria, her daughters, and grandchildren.
Barbara Wallk
Dan always had a smile, always looked like he was up to mischief. He loved life.......was for sure a people person. Loved his family. He will be missed
Jackie Itzkovitz
Dan was man who Was worth knowing. He was was always so kind to me. I feel better for knowing Dan. He spoke his mind. He loved his wife Gloria and was so proud of his girls
Judi Goloff
We enjoyed meeting and knowing Dan, on the hiking trails, Visitor Center and places around Asheville. He was someone who seemed to enjoy life, friends and family. He will be missed.
Judy and Paul Spivey
Dan was an energetic force of congeniality. I am blessed and proud to have shared a deep and meaningful friendship with Dan...and Gloria too ! He will be missed for many years to come. It all started when he dented my car door with the Jewish Community Center van and it all went beautifully forward from there. Love Ya Dan, I'll miss you and your hugs forever.
Michelle Weitzman Dorf
Barbara Newman
