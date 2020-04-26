Daniel Thomas "Thom" Carr
Mr. Daniel Thomas "Thom" Carr III, age 67, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital. At the time of Thom's passing he was in the hearts of those he loved the most. Thom is survived by his spouse, J. Michael Heider, DDS; and his sister, Suzi Carr of Los Angeles, California. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and out of respect to the wellbeing of Thom's family and visitors, a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time. To view a complete obituary please visit, www.KraeerFairchild.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020.
