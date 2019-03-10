Home

Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home
4343 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308-5207
954-492-4000
Danielle B. Miller Obituary
Danielle B. Miller, 78, of Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away peacefully on March 05, 2019. Husband, Judge John A. Miller was so loving and fortunate to call her his bride for 62 years. Danielle is also survived by her children Max and Malcolm, his wife Jennifer and their three beloved children, Hanna, Avery & Palmer, and many other family and friends. Danielle was born in Canada and moved to south Florida when she was a teenager. Danielle ('Sport' as John called her) met her husband John in 1963 and were married on September 18, 1965 at St Anthony's Catholic Church in Ft Lauderdale. Danielle and John enjoyed taking long cross-country vacations with their children then retiring to cruise vacations with family and friends. Her last few years she became fond of playing bingo and meeting new friends. Danielle will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother with charismatic charm and was always filled with laughter. Known for her red hair, her grandchildren came up with the name 'Red-Mom' to call her instead of usual grandma. Her great smile and laugh will be heard for years to come and she will forever live in our hearts and minds. In lei of flowers, remembrance can be made to the Louise Miller Scholarship at First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale.The family will receive friends, Friday, March 15th., from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 o'clock,at the Baird Case Jordan Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 N. Federal HIghway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
