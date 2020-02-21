|
Danny Self, 67, passed away on February 15th after a battle with bone cancer. Loving husband of 40 years, he is thankfully no longer in pain. He was a Respiratory Therapist, after graduating from UCF with a baccalaureate degree in 1978 & he retired in Dec 2017. He is recently a published author of 'The Shaman Circle', and was working on his next manuscript. He loved to read, and learn new things. He grew up surfing in Central FL, and he loved music & sportscars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil & Elizabeth, sister Mary Lee, & brother Jim. He is survived by his wife Carol & their son Brett, and son Toby & his wife Julianne, grandsons Austin, Luke & Marcus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Memorial service arrangements are pending.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2020