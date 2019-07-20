Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Nativity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Appleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Appleton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Appleton Sr. Obituary
David F. Appleton, Sr. age 80 of Miami passed away July 17, 2019. Survived by wife Loretta; sons David (Lisa) and Christopher (Marysol) and daughter Colleen Herfurth; grandchildren Logan, Caitlin, Nadia, Madison, Nicolas, Alexandra and Ryan. Viewing Sunday, July 21, 2019, 4-7 PM at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Monday, 12 noon at Nativity Catholic Church followed interment with Military Honors at Southern Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in honor of David Appleton to firefightercancersupport.org Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave condolences online at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Landmark Funeral Home
Download Now