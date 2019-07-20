|
David F. Appleton, Sr. age 80 of Miami passed away July 17, 2019. Survived by wife Loretta; sons David (Lisa) and Christopher (Marysol) and daughter Colleen Herfurth; grandchildren Logan, Caitlin, Nadia, Madison, Nicolas, Alexandra and Ryan. Viewing Sunday, July 21, 2019, 4-7 PM at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Monday, 12 noon at Nativity Catholic Church followed interment with Military Honors at Southern Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in honor of David Appleton to firefightercancersupport.org Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave condolences online at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 20, 2019