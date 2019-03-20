|
David "Hurricane Dave" Duane Mallett born February 27, 1964 in Painesville, OH passed away in a motorcycle accident on March 15, 2019 in Sunrise, FL where he had lived for the past 30+ years. Dave is survived by his beautiful wife Frances; his son, Tyler David Mallett of Sunrise, FL, his mother, Phyllis Hibinger of Caldwell OH; his brother, Bryan Hibinger of Cumberland OH: two step-daughters Tiffany and Shannon Beal and two grandsons, Julian Beal and Sebastian Tapia, all of Arizona. He is preceded in death by his father, George A. Mallett.A service is scheduled for Friday, March 22 from 6-8 pm at Boyd-Panciera Funeral Home, 6400 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood 33024. Family and friends are welcome.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019