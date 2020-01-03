Home

David E. Fishlock, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Boca Raton surrounded by immediate family. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Florence Fishlock, son David C. Fishlock, daughter Linda Philipp, grandchildren Christina Philipp and Colin Philipp, daughter-in-law Marisa Fishlock, son-in-law Bern Philipp, sister Nancy Reynolds and her husband Richard Reynolds of Warwick, RI and was predeceased by his sister Beverly Rosner. David graduated University of Rhode Island in 1960, served in the US Army and was honorable discharged in 1963. David retired from IBM in 1993 after a 25 year career as Senior Product Development Manager. David was an active owner of Tanglewood Apartments with his wife Florence, for the past 40 years. He enjoyed sailing, visiting the family's house in the Florida Keys, sports, and family gatherings. David was a role model for living a life of integrity, generosity, and family values. Florence would like to thank her loving family who gave support and comfort during his long illness. David will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held from 3-5 PM on Saturday, January 4 at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton where a memorial and funeral service will begin at 4:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Sunday, January 5 at the Boca Raton Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Vitas Hospice Services.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020
