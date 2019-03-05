Resources More Obituaries for David Singer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David E. Singer

Obituary Condolences Flowers He didn't want a big deal made of his death. He asked for a simple and private graveside burial, but the world should know his story, and what a wonderful person we had the honor of having on earth for the last 97 years. Born August 3rd, 1921 and raised in Gainesville, FL, David 'Duddy' Singer was a child of the Great Depression who went on to become a 4-sport star athlete at Gainesville High School, referred to by the Gainesville Sun as "the little Jewish quarterback." From there, he played for the UF basketball team. However, he had to quit the team to take on a job to help his parents. Shortly after, he was drafted into the US army during WWII. He arrived in France in the winter of 1944, and was given a check to buy warm clothes and boots, but instead he sent the money back to his family. If not for a fellow Floridian recognizing him in the PX and giving him some clothes and a coat he may have never survived the brutal weather conditions sleeping in the tank. He was a first lieutenant in Gen. Patton's 3rd Army 4th Armored Division, in Battle of the Bulge, and stayed in Nuremberg after the war as a guard of Nazi German prisoners all before the age of 24. His early life was a world we only now know through history books and movies. Born right after WWI, before cellphones and televisions, how incredible it would be to see the world evolve through his eyes. After having two children, Robert and Marilyn, David tragically lost his first wife, Evelyn Sirkin Singer, to what is now known as Gaucher's disease. A few years later, he married Roslyn Goldstein Singer just weeks after meeting, and continued a true romance for 63 years adding two more children to the family, Steven and Lisa. David's hard work eventually granted him the opportunity to become the owner and operator of Singer Clinical Laboratories in Miami until his retirement. He devoted his life to his wife's happiness and their children, ensuring all graduated college without debt, and obtained post graduate degrees. Even though he received medals and awards, and there were numerous accounts of his heroism, David hardly spoke about his time in the war. He was never flashy although he had the means to be later in life. He embodied the aphorism that even by living simply you can still truly be rich. These and other stories, teach us about humility, sacrifice, and most importantly the true meaning of love and family. His life was full. He lived to see six grandchildren and one great-grandchild during his time. He was loved and respected by all, especially his children, and his memory will live on through his family. David passed away peacefully on the night of Thursday, February 28th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Roslyn Singer, his four children Robert Singer, Marilyn Hubert Singer, Steven Singer, Lisa Singer, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for the University of Florida can be made out to the UF Foundation Inc. and sent to P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604-2425, attn: Gift Processing. Please note "in memoriam for David E. Singer" in the memo area. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries