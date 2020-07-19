1/
David Edward Kreiswirth
David Edward Kreiswirth, age 79, of West Palm Beach, FL and formerly of Lanesboro, MA and Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY, passed away on May 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with esophageal and stomach cancers. David was an amazing man who was extremely devoted to his wife, David was known among his friends as being a gracious and generous host, having loving and kind qualities, and a very spirited sense of humor. David was a good man with a good heart.

David had several passions. He was an accomplished cook, and his dinner parties were legendary. He was a bargain hunter par exemplar, having a great eye for treasures in thrift stores and yard sales. He loved his pet dogs who were honored members of the family. His beloved Boston terrier Buddy keeps his wife company.

David's twenty five year career as a radio sound engineer and cameraman was a time of pure happiness. He had an FCC license. He worked at ABC talk radio and at WPLJ when it was the number one rock station in NYC.

A loving and devoted husband, David is survived by his wife Charlene E. Appei and her extended family, and best friends Ellen Girone of White Plains, NY, Ted Smith of Fort Pierce, FL, and Manny Tuzman of Brooklyn, NY. Shiva was observed for seven days following David's death. In lieu of flowers, please make donations that acknowledge David's love for animals to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, 3100/3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. AND to honor the excellent end of life care that David received, Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County, Gerstenberg Care Center, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

www.edgleycremationservices.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
