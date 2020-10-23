1/
David J. Osterberger
{ "" }
David Joseph Osterberger, 76, of Hollywood, passed away October 21, 2020. Survived by loving wife Mary; son Michael (Gabrielle); daughters Angela (Rob) Miller and Kim Osterberger; brother Edward (Barbara) and grandchildren Emmitt, Ryan and Reed. Dave held a Doctor of Pharmacy degree working as management with several Hospital Pharmacy Systems. He retired from Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood Florida 6 years ago. He was an officer and member of Knights of Columbus. He was a tenor with the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra and traveled with them to the Thaxted Music Festival in England. He sang as a tenor and baritone with the Miami Choral and also sang with the St. Louis and St. Catherine Catholic Church Choirs. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020, 5:00pm – 9:00pm with a prayer service Friday evening all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Saturday, 10:00am at Nativity Catholic Church, 5220 Johnson Street, Hollywood. Please share online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Dave and I were both Pharmacy Directors for the same healthcare system (HCA) some 40 years ago.

I’ll always remember Dave for his professionalism, intelligence, helpfulness, and pleasant disposition.

RIP Dave.

I am sharing a photo I took of Dave in June 2002.
James M. Rosenzweig
Coworker
October 22, 2020
