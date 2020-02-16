Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Church United Methodist
4845 NE 25th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodis
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
View Map

David James Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David James Lynch Obituary
David J. Lynch, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years, Dot, two children, Cheri Zahn and David, Jr. (Bonnie), step-daughters, Krissi Povah (Ron Allen) and Kerry Burns (Chris), and several grandsons and great grandsons. Dave served in the Marines and his service included 5 different islands of action. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Silver Star, Presidential Unit Citation and ribbons for the 5 islands. Years after his service, Dave was awarded with a plaque, which is located in the Pacific War Museum in Fredericksburg, TX. Following his service, he spent 28 years as a furniture salesman at Sears in Ft. Lauderdale, and was a choir member at Christ Church United Methodist in Ft. Lauderdale for nearly 40 years. Services will be held on Feb. 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist in Ft. Lauderdale, and he will be interred at the Veteran's National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -