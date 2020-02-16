|
David J. Lynch, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years, Dot, two children, Cheri Zahn and David, Jr. (Bonnie), step-daughters, Krissi Povah (Ron Allen) and Kerry Burns (Chris), and several grandsons and great grandsons. Dave served in the Marines and his service included 5 different islands of action. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Silver Star, Presidential Unit Citation and ribbons for the 5 islands. Years after his service, Dave was awarded with a plaque, which is located in the Pacific War Museum in Fredericksburg, TX. Following his service, he spent 28 years as a furniture salesman at Sears in Ft. Lauderdale, and was a choir member at Christ Church United Methodist in Ft. Lauderdale for nearly 40 years. Services will be held on Feb. 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist in Ft. Lauderdale, and he will be interred at the Veteran's National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020