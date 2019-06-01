|
|
David Lafer, 87, of Parsippany NJ and Boca Raton, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. David was born June 12, 1931, to Ben and Ida Lafer in Passaic NJ. David and his wife Norma Rosen were business partners of Linder's French Cleaners where David's charm and tenacity helped business flourish from 1976 until retiring, 1998. David is remembered for his dedication to his wife, as her life partner and caretaker. After Norma passed, David spent his final years with friends and family. David passed away after eating lunch (his favorite part of the day) in a peaceful slumber. David Lafer is survived by his daughter Jamie; son Jason and his wife Stacey of Basking Ridge NJ, and children Georgie and Ava; sister-in-law, Mona Abrams; and nieces Sherri, Joan, Nicole and Lauren.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019