December 15, 1931 - May 19, 2020



Dave passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on May 19, 2020. Dave was born and raised in Chicago to Adolph and Jennie Hermanson. After high school and serving in the Army in Europe he worked with the gas company for a number of years. In the 60s he vacationed frequently in South Florida and moved here permanently in the 70s and started working at the telephone company. He retired in 1995 after almost 30 years at BellSouth-AT&T as a manager of telecommunications with a bachelors degree. After retiring he volunteered at Holy Cross Hospital and went on to work at Princess Cruise Lines for 10 years. Dave was an avid Sports fan and Genuine Dog Lover. He is predeceased by older brothers William and Kenneth. He is survived by his younger brother Richard. Dave will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his spouse/soulmate of 37 years Ron Golien. Please donate to The Pet Project.



