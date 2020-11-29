1/1
David Lee Hermanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 15, 1931 - May 19, 2020

Dave passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on May 19, 2020. Dave was born and raised in Chicago to Adolph and Jennie Hermanson. After high school and serving in the Army in Europe he worked with the gas company for a number of years. In the 60s he vacationed frequently in South Florida and moved here permanently in the 70s and started working at the telephone company. He retired in 1995 after almost 30 years at BellSouth-AT&T as a manager of telecommunications with a bachelors degree. After retiring he volunteered at Holy Cross Hospital and went on to work at Princess Cruise Lines for 10 years. Dave was an avid Sports fan and Genuine Dog Lover. He is predeceased by older brothers William and Kenneth. He is survived by his younger brother Richard. Dave will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his spouse/soulmate of 37 years Ron Golien. Please donate to The Pet Project.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved