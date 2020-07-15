David M. Fee, 80, of Wilton Manors, Florida was a well loved and respected, coach, teacher, attorney, professor, husband, father and grandfather. He passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Hollywood, Florida to parents David M Fee Sr. and Mary Jane Lochrie Fee. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, David M. Fee, III. David was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a Charter Life Member of the Gator Alumni Association and a member and President of the Brian Piccolo Chapter of the National Football League. He graduated from Dan McCarty High School in Fort Pierce, Florida in 1957 with academic and athletic honors. He attended the University of Florida on a football scholarship from 1957 to 1961, when he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. In 1962 he received his Masters Degree before returning to Fort Pierce to teach and coach for a year before moving to Fort Lauderdale. In 1963 he was one of the founding educators as a football coach and history teacher at the newly created Northeast High School. He moved to Fort Lauderdale High School in 1967 where he coached the Flying L's football team and taught history until he was chosen to be the first head football coach at Piper High School, where he also taught history from 1971 to 1975. He began law school at Nova University in 1976, graduating with a law degree in 1979. He joined the law firm of McCune, Hiassen, Crum, Ferris and Gardner, where he practiced until 1985. He became a law clerk for the Honorable William J. Zloch in the federal court system where he remained until 1988. His last position as an attorney was with the Broward County Attorney's Office, where he specialized in environmental law. Upon his retirement, he became an adjunct professor at Palm Beach State College, teaching government, political science and history where he remained until 2017. David is survived by those he loved, his wife of 58 years, Ann, daughters, Kimberly Pomar of Jacksonville, and Patty Fee of Ft. Lauderdale, grandchildren Gilbert Pomar, IV, David Pomar and Anne Arden Pomar. He is also survived by his sisters, Letha Fowler and husband Bill, Bonnie Ludlum and husband, Noah and Susan Wolz and husband, Mike. There are many other family members who held a special place in his heart. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and care he received at Manor Pines Convalescent Center for their devotion and compassion.



