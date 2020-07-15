1/1
David M. Fee
David M. Fee, 80, of Wilton Manors, Florida was a well loved and respected, coach, teacher, attorney, professor, husband, father and grandfather. He passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Hollywood, Florida to parents David M Fee Sr. and Mary Jane Lochrie Fee. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, David M. Fee, III. David was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a Charter Life Member of the Gator Alumni Association and a member and President of the Brian Piccolo Chapter of the National Football League.

He graduated from Dan McCarty High School in Fort Pierce, Florida in 1957 with academic and athletic honors. He attended the University of Florida on a football scholarship from 1957 to 1961, when he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. In 1962 he received his Masters Degree before returning to Fort Pierce to teach and coach for a year before moving to Fort Lauderdale. In 1963 he was one of the founding educators as a football coach and history teacher at the newly created Northeast High School. He moved to Fort Lauderdale High School in 1967 where he coached the Flying L's football team and taught history until he was chosen to be the first head football coach at Piper High School, where he also taught history from 1971 to 1975. He began law school at Nova University in 1976, graduating with a law degree in 1979. He joined the law firm of McCune, Hiassen, Crum, Ferris and Gardner, where he practiced until 1985. He became a law clerk for the Honorable William J. Zloch in the federal court system where he remained until 1988. His last position as an attorney was with the Broward County Attorney's Office, where he specialized in environmental law. Upon his retirement, he became an adjunct professor at Palm Beach State College, teaching government, political science and history where he remained until 2017. David is survived by those he loved, his wife of 58 years, Ann, daughters, Kimberly Pomar of Jacksonville, and Patty Fee of Ft. Lauderdale, grandchildren Gilbert Pomar, IV, David Pomar and Anne Arden Pomar. He is also survived by his sisters, Letha Fowler and husband Bill, Bonnie Ludlum and husband, Noah and Susan Wolz and husband, Mike. There are many other family members who held a special place in his heart. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and care he received at Manor Pines Convalescent Center for their devotion and compassion. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Wilton Manors, 2725 NE 14 Avenue, Wilton Manors from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4595 Bayview Drive, Ft. Lauderdale. On-line condolences can be shared at www.edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation and Funeral Service, Wilton Manors In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
First Christian Church of Wilton Manors
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 15, 2020
Teacher, coach, husband,father,friend. Coach made a difference in so many lives. I know he made a difference in mine. As my teacher and coach at Northeast High, to my mentor and friend from there on. You are the example of what a good man represents. God bless you. See you down the road.
David Gordon
Friend
July 15, 2020
My prayers of comfort and deepest sympathy are sent to Ann and family during this difficult time.
Blessed are they who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4
Irene Cejka
Friend
July 14, 2020
Dave was one of our closest friends, but was even more so like the older brother to Bill, Chuck, and Jim . Our families shared the very best of times. He was a man of the highest integrity and a most faithful man of God. We love all the Fees (Dave, Ann, Kim and Patty) so very much. God bless you all.
Bill, Nancy, Bill, and Kristy Zloch
Bill and Nancy Zloch
July 14, 2020
Love to Ann, Kim and Patty for your loss. Sorry to hear, my memories of Mr. Fee, growing up in the neighborhood and still a neighbor are he was always a very nice family man, physically active and a big Gator fan.
RIP
~ Mary Ellen (Passiglia) Thomas
Mary Ellen ( Passiglia) Thomas
Neighbor
