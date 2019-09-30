|
Born in the East End of Glasgow January 12, 1929 passed to a more peaceful place on the 24th of September. He grew up during WW II. Attended Stow Collage at the age of 14 for a carpentry apprenticeship lasting 5 years. He graduated as Master Craftsman first in his class. At 19, was drafted to Her Majesty's Service to the Regiment 1721st Lancers. Just prior to leaving for the term, in 1949, married Marion Sneddon. With no opportunity after the war, in 1952, they made the decision to emigrate to Canada and settled in Guelph, Ontario. Over the next 17 years David and Marion had 3 children. David's previous training in construction led him to start his own company and eventually specialize in Commercial Real Estate. He became involved with the local community with such clubs as: The Lion's Club (eventually becoming President) and the Ice Hockey Referee's Association (donating his time to referee youth hockey). In 1967, set his sights on a warmer climate. Look out Florida! Purchased a small Beach Villa Hotel in Pompano and his commercial endeavors continued. 1968 graduated to his first franchise with Howard Johnson Company in Key West. The subsequent years added to his HoJo's holdings a property in Boca, as well as, two Best Western's back home in Scotland. Culminating with the transition in 2001from HoJo to Marriott Courtyard in Key West. After the renovation was awarded the "Piece of Rock" award from the Key West Chamber of Commerce. All the while, his commitment to local charity continued in the US and Scotland. Services to be held October 1st Tuesday 11am arrival, 12pm service at Baird- Case Jordan Fannin Funeral Home 4343 N Federal Highway.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 30, 2019