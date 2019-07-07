David Mark Prentice passed away in hospice January 7, 2019 at the age of 70. David was born March 23, 1948 in Johnson City, New York to Ralph and Florence Prentice. He was the baby brother of five sisters: Carolyn, Martha, Mary Kay, Priscilla, and Suzanne (deceased).



David lost his Father when he was 3 and his Mother, whom he adored, at 17. Determined to make them proud he went to work for Culligan Water in 1971. In 1991 he started his own water system business; All Florida Water. He traveled the world advising and installing water systems. He was a true self-made man.



In 2008 his best friend, John Richards, died in a tragic accident. David came down to help Sandy Richards at Gulf Plating, Inc., and never left. He was amazing in his ability to solve any problems that came along. Together Dave and Sandy ran the company for 10 years until their retirement in 2018.



They moved to Sebring, Florida and enjoyed their time traveling in their RV and boating on the lake. He was a very talented woodworker and made many beautiful pieces. David was a proud member of Wilton Manors Kiwanis and enjoyed his many friendships there.



David is survived by his beloved companion, Sandy, her sons, Glenn (Kim), grandson Sam, J.R., and Dave's sons, Jason (Alicia), Clay (Kim), and 5 grandchildren; Killian, Katelyn, Reagan, Taylor, and Josh..



There will be a private graveside service in New York.



Contributions to Wilton Manors Kiwanis 2749 N.E. 14 Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL 33334 in his memory would always be appreciated.



Sandy would like you to know that he was her hero and the love of her life. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019