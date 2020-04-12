|
|
David C. Miller Jr. passed away on April, 02, 2020 at the age of 97 years after several months of failing health in Covenant Living in Plantation Florida.
David was born on May 6, 1922 in DeRidder Louisiana, as the eldest son of David Calhoun Miller and Lillian Myers. When David was about 6 years of age, the family moved to Jacksonville Florida. David attended school in Jacksonville and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in June of 1939.
When the U.S. entered the war in 1941, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was subsequently stationed in Miami, Florida. In Miami, David met and married Mary Dorothy (Dot) McLendon on December 21, 1942. In 1945 while in the south Pacific, David was honorably discharged from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. A short time after his return from WWII, he began employment with Eastern Air Lines (EAL) at the Miami International Airport. David and Dot then bought a small house in Miami Springs. David worked for EAL for the next 38 years, becoming a Staff Vice President in the 70's. David attended night school at the University of Miami while working full time and graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in Business. During the time of his vice presidency, EAL maintained an apartment for David in New York City and as the children were on their own by this time, Dot accompanied David to New York. David also represented EAL on the board of IATA (International Air Transport Association) for many years, even serving as president for a term. David's time with EAL and IATA involved a great deal of international travel and many times Dot accompanied him.
In 1983, David retired from Eastern Air Lines, but continued to work as an aircraft production control consultant for Aero Thrust International, an airline engine overhaul company, until he finally retired for good in 1996. After retirement, He and Dot continued their pursuit of family genealogy and spent many enjoyable trips about the South researching family history. Using that research David and Dot became members of the local Miami chapters of the Sons and Daughters respectively of the American Revolution. They remained very active members for many years. David was a long time member of the Miami Springs Baptist Church, a deacon in the Miami Springs Presbyterian Church, and after moving to Covenant Village, became a member of the Plantation Community Church.
After retirement David and Dot continued to travel the world together, even circumnavigating the globe during this time. In 2009 they moved into the retirement community of Covenant Village and made many friends there. Dot passed away in June of 2011, and David remained active in Covenant Village serving on the Dining Committee, playing bridge, and attending operas and plays in the area. David always took seriously any task for which he was responsible. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and will be remembered for his determination in the face of obstacles, his refusal to take shortcuts to achieve his objectives, his sense of fairness, and his sense of humor.
David was preceded in death by his parents, elder sister Margaret (Lovett), two younger brothers, Billy Miller and Jack Miller, his wife Dot of 68 years, and his son David (Nancy). He is survived by his daughter Deborah, his son Ray (Vicki), 4 grandchildren, Michele Miller McRae, Matthew Metcalf (Christine), Melissa Metcalf Dixon (Erik), Megan Metcalf Neves (Jay), and one great-grandchild, Rhiannon Dixon. Due to the uncertain nature of our times, please contact T.M. Ralph Funeral Home (954-587-6888) for details of funeral arrangements.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020