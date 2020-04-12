|
With great sadness and profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of David Sale, beloved son, brother, uncle, and cousin, who died peacefully at home on April 6. Dave was an extraordinary child and a gifted athlete. When he was eight years old, he won the Florida state "Punt, Pass, and Kick" contest, which earned him a spot at halftime of a Monday Night Football game on national television. In the competition, when he threw the pass, Frank Gifford proclaimed to the world, "Nifty pass, Dave." He went on to play varsity basketball for the South Plantation Paladins. In a memorable moment, during a major tournament, Dave was fouled and knocked to the ground. As he hit the deck, he took a shot that, amazingly, scored. He went on to play college basketball at Gettysburg. He followed his dream to become a lawyer and graduated from NOVA Southeastern Law School. He was sworn in to The Florida Bar by Attorney General Bob Butterworth. He worked in the Attorney General's office and for Mike Satz as an Assistant State Attorney in Broward County. He then had a successful private practice, which he continued until developing health problems. During his years practicing in Broward County, Dave became well-known and loved by all the courthouse regulars. While respecting the judges, he believed it was equally important to treat all courthouse personnel, including bailiffs, deputies, clerks, and other lawyers, with respect and collegiality. He maintained his passion for sports and developed a love of friendly poker games with his closest friends. He got great satisfaction from being a part-time high school basketball coach. The kids he coached adored him. Social media has been deluged with posts extolling Dave's warmth and kindness. The most often-repeated comment is that Dave cared more about others than himself. He was a genuinely warm, caring, and loving person. His cherished niece, Amanda, expressed it best, "I want the whole world to know how amazing my uncle DayDay was." David is survived by his parents, Beth Sale (Allan Benoit) and Jon Sale (Jayne Weintraub Sale), his brothers, Scott , Michael (Jaclyn Sale), and Jordan, his niece Amanda, and his dear cousins. Donations in David's memory can be made to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, https://www.classy.org/give/194594/#!/donation/checkout or you can send donations via U.S. Mail to National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 333 John Carlyle Street Suite 125, Alexandria, VA 22314
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020